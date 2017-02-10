Madison Schools Week Ahead

Madison Schools Week Ahead

Dual Language Immersion Summit and Board of Education Forum - NMI Scholarship Updates - Community Group - Bridging Committee/Charter Renewal - Newsletter Tuesday, February 14 6:00 p.m. School Board Candidate Forum sponsored by Leopold Elementary School Parent - Teacher Organization - Leopold Elementary School 2602 Post Road Madison, WI 53713 Library Media Center - It is expected that the members of the MMSD Board of Education, up to or exceeding a majority of the full membership of the Board, may attend some of the events, however, the Board will neither discuss nor take any action with respect to any school district business as part of attending any of the events associated with this event.

