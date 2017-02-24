Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny will stay on mounted horse patrol for rest of 2017
One day after the City of Madison agreed to award a $3.35 million settlement to the family of Tony Robinson, Police Chief Mike Koval announced Officer Matt Kenny - who shot and killed the 19 year-old Robinson - would stay on mounted horse patrol through the end of the year. "To his credit - even though he exercised his seniority pick and he could be going back to patrol - he came to me and in light of the volatility of what's going on the in the community, said 'I want to put the community and the department's interests ahead of my own interests.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC