Madison Police Officer Matt Kenny will stay on mounted horse patrol for rest of 2017

One day after the City of Madison agreed to award a $3.35 million settlement to the family of Tony Robinson, Police Chief Mike Koval announced Officer Matt Kenny - who shot and killed the 19 year-old Robinson - would stay on mounted horse patrol through the end of the year. "To his credit - even though he exercised his seniority pick and he could be going back to patrol - he came to me and in light of the volatility of what's going on the in the community, said 'I want to put the community and the department's interests ahead of my own interests.'

