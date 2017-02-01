Madison Mayor Paul Soglin may veto new immigration proposal
Some Madison Alders want stronger protection policies for immigrants, but even though Mayor Paul Soglin supports the general idea, he may veto the proposal. Soglin is worried about designating the fourth floor of the City-County Building as a "safe space."
