Madison looking to pass resolutions to find Airbnb violators

The city of Madison is looking to pass several resolutions that would help them find hundreds of residents who are renting out their properties on short-term vacation rental websites like Airbnb and not paying required taxes. Madison's common council will vote on two resolutions Tuesday, one asks websites to collect a nightly room tax upfront and another will hire Host Compliance LLC for $24,000 to find residents who aren't complying and assist them with meeting the city's regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.