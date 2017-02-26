Madison community uses 1,800-foot pink ribbon to show commitment to resistance movement
As part of nationwide protests inspired by former presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Madisonians opposed repealing the Affordable Care Act by participating in a "Capitol Pink Out." While the event featured speakers, the common protest singalong song "Solidarity" and more, the main event was encircling the State Capitol Building Saturday afternoon with a 1,800-foot pink ribbon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC