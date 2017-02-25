Lobby Day At the State Capitol
The Wisconsin State Legislative Black Caucus has had the distinct honor and privilege of hosting a month-long celebration of Black History at the State Capitol. It was a highly ambitious undertaking, to say the least, as Caucus members made a concerted effort to engage both community residents and fellow lawmakers on the sundry of issues confronting African Americans in our state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|114
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC