Inmate missing from Dane County jail
Authorities are looking for a man who is missing from the Dane County Jail. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Ernest W. Holley, 47, left the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road for work release on Sunday morning, but he never returned when he was due back in the evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
