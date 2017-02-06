Golden Donna, Headlining Artist The Night Of Ghost Ship Fire, Puts Out Benefit Album

At the top of the bill of electronic musicians set to perform at the Ghost Ship venue in Oakland on the night of December 2 was Golden Donna, the stage name for Madison, Wisconsin-based musician Joel Shanahan. Shanahan was the only artist performing that night who made it out of the building alive during that night's fire - he was one of a few people who was made aware of a second point of egress, a mostly unused stairway behind the second floor stage area - and Bay Area-based fellow musicians Johnny Igaz a.k.a. Nackt, and Chelsea Faith a.k.a. Cherushii both perished in the blaze along with 34 others, many of them musicians themselves.

