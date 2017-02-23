From Russia with questions: Are we in...

From Russia with questions: Are we in a cyberwar with them now?

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

In the wake of the U.S. and Russia's cyberwar, University of Wisconsin experts gathered Wednesday to discuss how these cyberattacks influenced the 2016 presidential election and what they mean for the two countries' relations moving forward. On Jan. 6, American intelligence agencies released a report claiming Russia was behind a cyber campaign meant to sway the election in favor of President Donald Trump, said UW sociology professor and Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia Director Ted Gerber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan '17 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan '17 Hilda 114
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,678 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC