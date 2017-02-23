From Russia with questions: Are we in a cyberwar with them now?
In the wake of the U.S. and Russia's cyberwar, University of Wisconsin experts gathered Wednesday to discuss how these cyberattacks influenced the 2016 presidential election and what they mean for the two countries' relations moving forward. On Jan. 6, American intelligence agencies released a report claiming Russia was behind a cyber campaign meant to sway the election in favor of President Donald Trump, said UW sociology professor and Center for Russia, East Europe and Central Asia Director Ted Gerber.
