Freed by Innocence Project in Wisconsin, Chicagoan now enters courtroom as an attorney
Jarrett Adams stands outside the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis., on Feb. 13, 2017. Adams, originally from Chicago, spent seven years in a Wisconsin prison for rape before he was cleared and is now an attorney with the Innocence Project trying to clear another man of the same crime in the same state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC