Four Bluejay wrestlers headed to sectionals
As a result of Saturday's WIAA Regional Wrestling meet at the MHS Field House, four Bluejays punched their tickets for tomorrow's WIAA Sectional meet at River Falls High School. Senior Devon Schultz has made it a habit this season to leave no stone unturned in the 132 pound weight class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merrill Foto News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC