First lady's initiative recognizes impact of painful pasts
In this Jan. 10, 2017, photo, Wisconsin first lady Tonette Walker speaks to a joint session of the Legislature during a cameo appearance at her husband Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State address at the Capitol in Madison, Wis. Walker is ramping up visibility for her latest initiative, Fostering Futures, which centers around trauma-informed care.
