February: Short on Days but Long on Travel Deals
February may be short on days, but it is chock full of low-season rates and sweet deals for travelers. From February 10 to 19, you'll find hotel and restaurant deals throughout Madison, Wisconsin, during hotel week, offering $75, $100, and $125 room rates at some of the city's best hotels, and during Food Fight Foodie Week, when about 20 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals for $15 to $35 per person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Living.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC