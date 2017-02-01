February: Short on Days but Long on T...

February: Short on Days but Long on Travel Deals

February may be short on days, but it is chock full of low-season rates and sweet deals for travelers. From February 10 to 19, you'll find hotel and restaurant deals throughout Madison, Wisconsin, during hotel week, offering $75, $100, and $125 room rates at some of the city's best hotels, and during Food Fight Foodie Week, when about 20 restaurants will be offering special three-course meals for $15 to $35 per person.

