DNR Forestry Could Be On the Move NorthSunday, February 12MADISON, WI ...
If the legislature agrees, personnel in the DNR's Division of Forestry could be moving to locations out of Madison and north of Highway 29. In an interview with WXPR Friday, Governor Scott Walker highlighted some of his proposals from last week's budget speech. He described the ideal changes he would like to see for state foresters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC