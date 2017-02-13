DNR Forestry Could Be On the Move Nor...

DNR Forestry Could Be On the Move NorthSunday, February 12MADISON, WI ...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

If the legislature agrees, personnel in the DNR's Division of Forestry could be moving to locations out of Madison and north of Highway 29. In an interview with WXPR Friday, Governor Scott Walker highlighted some of his proposals from last week's budget speech. He described the ideal changes he would like to see for state foresters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,736 • Total comments across all topics: 278,840,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC