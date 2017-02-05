Demonstrators march in Janesville Sunday against Obamacare repeal
The area in front of House Speaker Paul Ryan's district office in Janesville has seen some demonstration activity for the second day in a row. regarding the White House's restrictive immigration policies, more than a hundred people gathered again Sunday afternoon to express hope that the Affordable Care Act will not be repealed or replaced.
