Date, headliners set for Madison's Shake the Lake 2017
Channel 27, along with Festival Foods, the Madison Mallards and charitable partner The Madison Parks Foundation, is proud to again sponsor this year's Shake the Lake, which will take place Saturday, June 24th Now in its third year, the free community celebration again will be centered around Monona Terrace. The live music, food and family activities will begin at 4 p.m. on John Nolen Drive between Broom and Blair Streets.
