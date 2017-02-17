Dane County Equity official outlines ...

Dane County Equity official outlines importance of data in reducing racial disparities

In the battle to fight racial disparities, Dane County Equity and Criminal Justice Coordinator Colleen Clark-Bernhardt said data is key. Clark-Bernhardt addressed racial disparities in arrests in her presentation to the City of Madison Subcommittee on Police and Community Relations.

