Dane County Board votes to expand housing for homeless
In an effort to expand affordable housing for low-income families in Madison, the Dane County Board approved a resolution Thursday to allow for the redevelopment of a county-owned property. The creation of new housing at this location, according to the resolution, will allow for Dane County to achieve its goal of ending family homelessness in the area.
