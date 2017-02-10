Dane County Board votes to expand hou...

Dane County Board votes to expand housing for homeless

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Badger Herald Online

In an effort to expand affordable housing for low-income families in Madison, the Dane County Board approved a resolution Thursday to allow for the redevelopment of a county-owned property. The creation of new housing at this location, according to the resolution, will allow for Dane County to achieve its goal of ending family homelessness in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen 10 hr Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC