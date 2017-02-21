County Week Ahead

Monday, 2/27/2017 5:30 PM Personnel & Finance Committee City-County Building Room 351 - AUTHORIZING PURCHASE OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR PRE-EMPLOYMENT, FITNESS FOR DUTY, AND PROMOTIONAL ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION - ACCEPTING ADDITIONAL TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES AND DIVERSION FUNDS FOR THE DRUG COURT DIVERSION PROGRAM AND THE OPIATE DIVERSION PROGRAMS DCDHS - AUTHORIZING ACCEPTANCE OF A MACARTHUR FOUNDATION GRANT FOR THE COMMUNITY RESTORATIVE COURT - AUTHORIZING EXPENDITURES IN ADVANCE OF BORROWING FOR SELECT 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET ITEMS - Discussion & Possible Action Item - Vacancy Report - Five Year Financial Projection - Family Care 6:00 PM Personnel & Finance Tax Deed Subcommittee Romm 351, City-County Bldg 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd - 15 properties to get an appraisal and approve the sale of 6:00 PM Youth Commission - By Youth For Youth Subcommittee United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.