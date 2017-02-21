County Week Ahead

County Week Ahead

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Forward Lookout

Monday, 2/27/2017 5:30 PM Personnel & Finance Committee City-County Building Room 351 - AUTHORIZING PURCHASE OF SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR PRE-EMPLOYMENT, FITNESS FOR DUTY, AND PROMOTIONAL ASSESSMENT AND EVALUATION - ACCEPTING ADDITIONAL TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES AND DIVERSION FUNDS FOR THE DRUG COURT DIVERSION PROGRAM AND THE OPIATE DIVERSION PROGRAMS DCDHS - AUTHORIZING ACCEPTANCE OF A MACARTHUR FOUNDATION GRANT FOR THE COMMUNITY RESTORATIVE COURT - AUTHORIZING EXPENDITURES IN ADVANCE OF BORROWING FOR SELECT 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET ITEMS - Discussion & Possible Action Item - Vacancy Report - Five Year Financial Projection - Family Care 6:00 PM Personnel & Finance Tax Deed Subcommittee Romm 351, City-County Bldg 210 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd - 15 properties to get an appraisal and approve the sale of 6:00 PM Youth Commission - By Youth For Youth Subcommittee United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan '17 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan '17 Hilda 114
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC