Consumer Alert: Sargento recalls some cheese
The affected retail products are Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby , 6.84 oz., UPC 4610000228, with "Sell By" dates of "12APR17B" and "10MAY17B." Also, Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese , 8 oz., UPC 4610040041, with "Sell By" dates of "H14JUN17" and "H12JUL17."
