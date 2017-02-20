Connection between Madison shootings ...

Connection between Madison shootings and Dodge County incident unclear

The connection between the shooting of four people at a crowded, Madison gas station, and gun crimes forty-five minutes earlier in Beaver Dam remains of interest to Madison Police detectives, although Dodge County's sheriff says he's been unable to tie the incidents together. Madison Police officials say three people remain hospitalized as a result of a hail bullets just past 3 a.m. Sunday at the BP Gas station at 4222 East Washington Avenue.

