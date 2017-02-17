City Week Ahead

City Week Ahead

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Forward Lookout

Another 7 start between 4:30 & 5:30 on Wednesday and 8 start between 4:00 & 6:00 on Thursday. So, make your choices wisely! Monday, February 20, 2017 4:00 PM Transportation Ordinance Review Ad Hoc Committee Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St, Room 104 Madison, WI 53703 - Review Current Draft Ordinances - Recommend introduction of ordinance repealing and recreating MGO Sec. 3.14, creating MGO Sec. 33.55, and creating MGO Sec. 33.56.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... 5 hr WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,018,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC