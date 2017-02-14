City of Madison dropped from civil lawsuit filed over shooting of Tony Robinson
Robinson's family sued the city and Madison police officer Matt Kenny after Kenny shot and killed Robinson on March 6, 2015. The lawsuit alleges that Officer Kenny used unreasonable force against Robinson and the City of Madison "is also responsible for Robinson's death because the police department conducts shoddy investigations that do not hold officers accountable for shootings, thus encouraging officers to use deadly force with impunity."
