City Council Recap (Some portions are VERY brief) - Part I
It's crowded - meeting starts off with President Mike Verveer telling people there is an overflow room for tonight and that there are interpreters here as well. GETTING STARTED Quorum is present, rules are suspended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC