Camp Randall Kicks off its centennial celebration
The event highlighted the 100-year history of the stadium and included special guests like athletic director and former Badger football coach Barry Alvarez and current football coach Paul Chryst among others. "Every day I look out and see what we've done here, and remember what it was, and how we've improved it, and all the people that were involved in making that happen," says Alvarez.
