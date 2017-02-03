American Heart Association urges you to "Go Red For Women" today
People around the country will wear red today, Friday, February 3, to show support for women affected by heart disease. Go Red For Women is an annual campaign to bring awareness and donate funds to help research heart disease during American Heart Month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan '17
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC