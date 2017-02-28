All male coalition aims to bring opportunities to Madison youth
Members of the Goodman Center, Focused Interruption Coalition, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc., Kennedy Heights Community Center, and NESYB Basketball have formed the Brothers Aligned Coalition . The group says the all male coalition is a citywide initiative to provide youth and young men of color with opportunities through support, education, and empowerment.
