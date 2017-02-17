A Delicious Donation: Milio's gives $...

A Delicious Donation: Milio's gives $100,000 to Dane County's Boys & Girls Club

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A Madison-based sandwich shop is serving a big helping of generosity to a local family. Last night, Milio's owner Mike Liataud stepped up to help a homeless family featured in a special report we aired at 10. Liataud didn't just help the family get a motel room for the week; we're also learning about an unprecedented business donation to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan 22 Truther Birther 3
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 21 Hilda 114
Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09) Jan 18 Sir bone a lot 6
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC