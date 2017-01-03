Ziegler unopposed for Supreme Court; Evers faces primary
In this Nov. 11, 2013 file photo, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler listens to arguments at the Supreme Court in Madison. Ziegler still had no challenger as a Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, filing deadline approached for the spring election.
