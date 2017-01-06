Yugoslavian computer magazine cover girls of the 1980s-90s

Racunari was a computer magazine of the former Yugoslavia which lasted from 1984 until the late 1990s - surviving the economic turbulence and wars of the 1980s-90s, and even outlasting the country itself. The title simply means "computers" - and its content was just that: very bland, very technical, nothing flashy... but its covers were another matter entirely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.