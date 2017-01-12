Women's March on Fort Atkinson set Sa...

Women's March on Fort Atkinson set Saturday morning

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Daily Jefferson County Union

In solidarity with the WoA men's March on Washington D.C. that is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, the public is invited to a peaceful gathering from 9 to 10 a.m. that day on the Main Street bridge in downtown Fort Atkinson. "The Women's March on Fort Atkinson is the collective voice of Wisconsin advocates for equality and inclusion," local organizers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Jefferson County Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap... Jan 13 Fcvk tRump 2
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 10 Isaacspang 2
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Jan 7 huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,367 • Total comments across all topics: 277,956,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC