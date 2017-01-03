Wisconsin tribe wants pipeline off of...

Wisconsin tribe wants pipeline off of its land

Madison, Wis. a A Chippewa tribe in Wisconsin is calling for 12 miles of pipeline to be removed from its reservation after 64 years of operation, saying they want to protect their land and water from oil spills.

