Wisconsin tops national list for racial inequality
Those who could not get into the 11 a.m. press conference at the DoubleTree Hotel stood outside in protest of the report issued by the Center for Equal Opportunity, which alleged the University of Wisconsin was discriminatory in its admissions process. Data from a new study revealed Wisconsin is the worst state in the nation for racial disparity between white and black people, which researchers hope may help raise awareness the extent of inequality in the state.
