Wisconsin city advances on ending homelessness for veterans
Madison, Wisc. is making good progress but still needs perhaps 50 housing units to effectively end homelessness for local veterans, Mayor Paul Soglin said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 29
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC