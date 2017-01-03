WI: Plans for Eau Claire Bus Transit Center Move Ahead
Jan. 11--Eau Claire City Council members expressed concerns Tuesday that only one developer submitted a proposal to build a new city bus transit center as part of a mixed-use development that would include apartments and residential space. But the council decided to take the first step of a plan to build such a structure at 418 E. Lake St., a city owned parking lot on the east side of South Farwell Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Tue
|Isaacspang
|2
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC