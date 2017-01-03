WI: Plans for Eau Claire Bus Transit ...

WI: Plans for Eau Claire Bus Transit Center Move Ahead

Jan. 11--Eau Claire City Council members expressed concerns Tuesday that only one developer submitted a proposal to build a new city bus transit center as part of a mixed-use development that would include apartments and residential space. But the council decided to take the first step of a plan to build such a structure at 418 E. Lake St., a city owned parking lot on the east side of South Farwell Street.

