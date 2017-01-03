WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site Ma...

WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site May be Decided

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Mass Transit

Jan. 08--A list of five potential sites to build a new Eau Claire transit center would presumably be narrowed to one if the Eau Claire City Council approves negotiating with a Madison area company to develop that project. Gorman & Co., of Oregon, was the lone company to submit a proposal to build a mixed-use transit center at 418 E. Lake St., a city-owned parking lot on the east side of Farwell Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Sat huntcoyotes 108
Donald Trump for President Jan 3 treetop 6
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Jan 2 hassen benhassen 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 30 WelbyMD 2
News Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close Dec 30 WelbyMD 1
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Dec 22 john q gray 212
Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro... Dec 19 Taylor 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC