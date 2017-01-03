WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site May be Decided
Jan. 08--A list of five potential sites to build a new Eau Claire transit center would presumably be narrowed to one if the Eau Claire City Council approves negotiating with a Madison area company to develop that project. Gorman & Co., of Oregon, was the lone company to submit a proposal to build a mixed-use transit center at 418 E. Lake St., a city-owned parking lot on the east side of Farwell Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Sat
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 2
|hassen benhassen
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC