Whitney I. Carlson, Madison, WI
Whitney I. Carlson, age 26, of Madison, was a beautiful soul that left this earth to be free of her battle with depression and anxiety on Sunday, January 1, 2017. For many years, Whitney fought to overcome the sadness and struggles she experienced from extreme mental illness.
