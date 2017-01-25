What will it take for a progressive to win the governor's race in Wisconsin?
At a time where the state Legislature and federal government is entirely Republican-controlled, a panel of state representatives and experts came together Tuesday evening to discuss the overarching question of whether or not a Madison progressive can win the next governor's race. The panel, hosted by The Capitol Times at at High Noon Saloon, discussed what it means to be a progressive, examined the political scene of Wisconsin and what it takes to be successful in the new political environment.
