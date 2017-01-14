Waukesha's Great Lakes water diversion project faces scrutiny
The city would be the first community outside the Great Lakes Basin to get lake water under terms of an agreement approved in 2008 called the Great Lakes Compact, which allows cities in counties that straddle the basin to apply for Great Lakes water. The initiative's executive director, David Ullrich, says the coalition's concerns center around the substance of the Council's decision, the procedures used and the standards applied in making the decision.
