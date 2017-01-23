Waukesha woman injured after being hit with an orange thrown from Equinox
From the upper floors of the Equinox apartment, oranges and beer cans were thrown down, injuring a Waukesha woman visiting friends in Madison early Saturday morning. According to a Madison Police Department incident report , the woman was crossing West Gorham Street around 2:25 a.m. when several young men shouted that someone was throwing oranges and beer from a balcony.
