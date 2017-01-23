Waukesha woman injured after being hi...

Waukesha woman injured after being hit with an orange thrown from Equinox

From the upper floors of the Equinox apartment, oranges and beer cans were thrown down, injuring a Waukesha woman visiting friends in Madison early Saturday morning. According to a Madison Police Department incident report , the woman was crossing West Gorham Street around 2:25 a.m. when several young men shouted that someone was throwing oranges and beer from a balcony.

