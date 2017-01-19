Watchdog Group Gets Cross Pulled From Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial
MINNEAPOLIS - A cross came down Tuesday from a Belle Plaine veterans memorial following the objections of a national watchdog group focused on the separation of church and state. The Freedom From Religion Foundation said the cross, which was part of a display with a kneeling soldier, had been put up in southern Minnesota city's Veterans Memorial Park, just off Highway 169.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 17
|huntcoyotes
|113
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC