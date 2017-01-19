Watchdog Group Gets Cross Pulled From...

Watchdog Group Gets Cross Pulled From Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial

Read more: CBS Local

MINNEAPOLIS - A cross came down Tuesday from a Belle Plaine veterans memorial following the objections of a national watchdog group focused on the separation of church and state. The Freedom From Religion Foundation said the cross, which was part of a display with a kneeling soldier, had been put up in southern Minnesota city's Veterans Memorial Park, just off Highway 169.

