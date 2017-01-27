UW professor discusses intersectionality of anti-racist, anti-feminist sentiments
At the time, the proposal was received warmly across the political spectrum. Republicans approved of it because it reduced state control over local schools and Democrats were pleased it allowed the possibility for black and white students to have equal opportunity to thrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Badger Herald Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 22
|Truther Birther
|3
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan 21
|Ronnie Kodex
|1
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 21
|Hilda
|114
|Review: Geisha Bath House (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Sir bone a lot
|6
|Trump Choice for Veteran's Affairs: An Obama Ap...
|Jan 13
|Fcvk tRump
|2
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC