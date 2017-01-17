UW Madison suspends Sigma Chi fraternity
The University of Wisconsin Madison Chapter of the Sigma Chi fraternity was placed on suspension Tuesday, by the student-led Committee on Student Organizations. The fraternity has been banned from all university activities, and is barred from holding events, activities, as well as operating with the rights and privileges of a Registered Student Organization, until March 1st, 2017.
