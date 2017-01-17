U Of Wisconsin Specialist Lists Five Top Trends Driving Changes In Agriculture
U OF WISCONSIN SPECIALIST LISTS FIVE TOP TRENDS DRIVING CHANGES IN AGRICULTURE Jan. 18, 2017 Source: University of Wisconsin news release Tools, technology and a changing workforce are driving changes in the agriculture landscape - changes that can to have a positive impact on the agriculture industry both in Wisconsin and across the world, according to John Shutske, University of Wisconsin-Extension biological systems specialist at UW-Madison. "The rapid increase in technology changes that has expanded our computing capability has also caused decreases in the costs to do business," Shutske said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
