Two Illinois men arrested for beating up, robbing man in Madison
A 22-year-old man was treated at the hospital after he was beaten up and robbed of his cell phone near the U-W campus. Madison police responded to the 400 block of Hawthorne Court about 2:30 a.m. Saturday after the victim was approached from behind by two men.
