Turn any 3D printer into your own personal foundry
MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison, WI - Entrepreneurs aim to bring 3D printed metal to a wider user group. Bradley Woods of The Virtual Foundry has developed a budget-friendly line of 3D printing materials called Filameta , currently available in copper, with more metals planned for release later this year.
