Trump's concerns over F-35 won't deter push to land plane at Truax Field
President-Elect Donald Trump told reporters Wednesday he is still unsure about a new fighter jet that could be coming to Truax Field. "And it's way, way behind schedule and many, many billions of dollars over budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Jan 10
|Isaacspang
|2
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Jan 7
|huntcoyotes
|108
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 3
|treetop
|6
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|2
|Oscar Mayer plant in Madison prepares to close
|Dec 30
|WelbyMD
|1
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Dec 22
|john q gray
|212
|Wisconsin Univ Prof Damon Sajnani teaching "pro...
|Dec 19
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC