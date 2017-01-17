Toshiba Mulls Chip Business Spinoff
MADISON, Wis . – Toshiba is considering a plan to spin off its chip business and sell a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital, reported Japanese financial daily newspaper Nikkei .
