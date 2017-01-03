Suspect apprehended in Madison area A...

Suspect apprehended in Madison area AT&T smash and grab attempt

Madison Police chased down, and apprehended a 15-year-old burglary suspect early Tuesday morning, following a break-in at the AT&T store on the 400 block of South Gammon Rd. Several officers were responding to an alarm when the suspect was spotted running from the scene. The teen boy jumped and fence, crossing the Beltline Highway, before being taken into custody.

