Students slam Chancellor's consideration of background checks

13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

Student leaders at UW-Madison slam Chancellor Rebecca Blank's consideration of criminal background checks, as Blank responds to the campus presence of a student with federal, felony convictions for setting fire to African-American churches. "I think adding a box to an application is only going to serve really negative purposes," Student Coalition for Progress' Kat Kerwin says.

